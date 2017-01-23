Police search for man accused of robbing Myrtle Beach CVS

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police say they’re looking for a man wanted for robbing a CVS Pharmacy.

The post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page says 21-year-old Matthew Evans is accused of armed robbery.

The police report says officers responded to the CVS at 6617 North Kings Highway on Jan. 16 at 5:25 p.m.

A store employee told police the suspect walked up to the drop-off counter at the pharmacy and slid a note written in red ink across the counter. The pharmacist told investigators the man said he needed drugs and that he had a gun while his hand was in his pocket. According to the report, the pharmacist gave the suspect two bottles from the safe and the suspect left.

Police say they weren’t sure about the dollar amount of Oxycodone taken, but the incident report says 222 dosage units were stolen. None of the witnesses actually reported seeing a gun, police said in the report.

Officers ask that anyone with information contact the police department at 843-918-1382.