Promenades concert series returns for 31st year in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Brown Bradley joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Monday to share details about the Promenades 2017 concert series that is planned in Myrtle Beach. The first of four concerts is Thursday, January 26. The series continues into March.

Bradley, the Director of Music & Fine Arts at First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach, organized the series for the 31st year. He explained that the concerts highlight classical music. Watch the video on this page for more details about what to expect from the concerts.

You can also read more about the concert series, including performer biographies and ticket prices, on the concerts page of the First Presbyterian Church website. The following is an excerpt of those details:

All of the concerts will be on Thursdays at 1:00 PM. We are extremely fortunate to have Olga Kern, proclaimed by critics the world over as one of the greatest pianists of our generation. Also, two first place, International Young Concert Artists, who recently won Avery Fisher Career Grants, Benjamin Beilman, violin, and Andrew Tyson, piano. Also new this year, Brown Bradley and members the FPC Players and band will present an original Broadway revue, From the Subway to Broadway with Love, as our closing concert.