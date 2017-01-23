South Carolina Rated Seventh-Best State to Retire

The personal finance website WalletHub ranks South Carolina 7th nationally in its latest release, “2017’s Best & Worst States to Retire.”


The ratings put South Carolina high in such categories as Affordability, Access to Adult Volunteer Activities and the number of Physicians per Capita.


WalletHub, however, puts South Carolina relatively low in Quality of Life.  That includes crime rates, in which South Carolina normally does not fare well.


WalletHub ranks Florida best, Rhode Island worst and North Carolina 23rd.


To read the complete report, click here

