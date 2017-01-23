Spokesperson: Arrest prompted lockdown at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital was placed on lockdown Monday morning, a spokesperson said, after a fugitive was arrested in its emergency department.

According to Tidelands Senior Communications Strategist Carl Lindquist, at about 10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, a man entered the emergency department and was subsequently arrested by police moments later.

“As a precautionary measure, the hospital instituted a temporary lockdown,” Lindquist said, “which was lifted a few minutes later.”

Lindquist said the lockdown lasted for “a short period” of time after police made their arrest. He added no patients or staff were harmed in the event.

In response to an inquiry from Times staff, a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office representative said deputies assisted the Horry County Police Department with the arrest after a vehicle chase led them to the hospital. The representative added the arrest was made in the hospital’s parking lot.

