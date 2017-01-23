Surfside Beach to declare Tuesday ‘Hunter Renfrow Day’

News-13-Facebook-profile By Published: Updated:
Hunter Renfrow catches winning touch down pass to make Clemson national champs.
Hunter Renfrow catches winning touch down pass to make Clemson national champs.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Town of Surfside Beach will honor Socastee High School graduate and Clemson University football star walk-on Hunter Renfrow. According to the Town of Surfside Beach, Mayor Bob Childs will issue a proclamation to honor Renfrow at Tuesday’s town council meeting.

The proclamation, titled “Honoring Hunter Renfrow A Scholastic Leader and Extraordinary Athlete,” notes Renfrow as a 2014 Socastee High graduate, where he played quarterback, and most recently the standout collegiate athlete at Clemson University.

National headlines praised Renfrow’s game winning catch to make Clemson the national champs. USA Today proclaims, “Clemson leans on Hunter Renfrow when it counts, prevails in thrilling finish.” Los Angeles Times memorializes, “Hunter Renfrow has winning TD catch for Clemson.” Even more sports related website host the incredible video of the last-second catch.

News13 Sports duo Conan Gasque and Julia Morris highlighted Renfrow’s journey to the university in Clemson’s National Championship special.

But, Renfrow’s success doesn’t stop on the football field, as the proclamation points out. The redshirt sophomore is also deemed a scholar with membership in the National Honor Society (2012-2014), and Mu Alpha Theta (2012-2014).

Mayor Childs will proclaim January 24, 2017 as Hunter Renfrow Day in the Town of Surfside Beach during the town council meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s