Tax season starts today, millions could see delays getting returns

It’s the first day to file your income tax returns.

The IRS estimates nearly 153 million returns will be filed this year.

Whether you’re doing your own taxes or having someone help you, you should have you year-end tax statements readily available to help the process go as smoothly as possible.

If you have a lot of questions, you don’t have to go through the process alone. Most people qualify for the IRS free file system and there’s also the volunteer income tax assistance and the tax counseling for the elderly services.

Tax preparers are also available to make sure forms are correctly filled out.

The IRS says most people should get their refunds starting at the end of February, but others will wait a few months before they get their returns

More than 40 million people should expect delays when it comes to getting their returns because of the Path Act that gives the federal agency more time to examine returns that claim the earned income tax credit and the additional child tax credit.

People impacted by the delay may not get their refunds until June.

If this happens, the IRS will send you a letter asking for more information.

The deadline to file your return is April 18.