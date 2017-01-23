Stormtracker13 Monday Forecast

The strong storm system that brought severe storms to Georgia and Florida yesterday will move through the eastern Carolinas this morning and be offshore by early afternoon. It will still be windy behind this system today, and there will be enough moisture leftover to squeeze out a few more showers between 10 am and 5 pm, with additional rainfall totals of around 1/4″. Sunshine with highs in the 60’s return as high pressure moves in Tuesday and Wednesday. A strong cold front will bring showers Thursday, then much colder weather for the end of the week. Mornings will drop back into the 30’s Friday through Sunday, with highs in the 50’s. This is much more typical for this time of year.

Today, isolated showers. Windy. Highs 60-65.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 44-48.

Tuesday, sunny and mild. Highs 64-69.