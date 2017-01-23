Woman killed, 2 injured in SC DUI crash

LYMAN, SC – A woman was killed and two others are in the hospital after a crash on Hampton Road near Lyman, authorities say.

The crash happened around 7:08 p.m. Friday near Skyway Court.

An SUV headed south crashed into a vehicle headed north, which hit a third vehicle, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver of the SUV headed south has been identified as Lauren Smith, 31, and she was charged with one count of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, troopers say. Smith was taken from the scene by EMS for treatment.

She was denied bond Saturday and is expected to see a judge in circuit court this week.

According to the coroner, 53-year-old Viola Lynn Jackson, of Lyman, died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the northbound vehicle were reportedly not wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision, reports Highway Patrol. The passenger was taken by ambulance from the scene. No update has been given on their condition.

The driver of the third vehicle did not have to be taken to the hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.