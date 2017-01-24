$1.5 million to be spent upgrading several Conway schools

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – At Monday’s Horry County School Board meeting, the board voted on a list of projects to be done on Conway-area schools.

The total cost of this first phase of projects is around $1.5 million although other projects have been proposed that would bring the total up to $3.8 million.

Click here for a full list of proposed projects.

The projects with priority, discussed at Monday’s board meeting, are:

Conway Elementary School: Repaint interior ($350,000)

Conway High School: Replace gym bleachers ($750,000)

Kingston Elementary School: Paint corridors and restrooms ($80,000)

Pee Dee Elementary School: Paint corridors and restrooms ($80,000) and add drainage at front crosswalk ($15,000)

South Conway Elementary School: Paint corridors and restrooms ($80,000)

Whittemore Park Middle School: Paint stairwells ($7,500)

Funding for these projects will come from the Personal Digital Learning (PDL) Initiative, which provided 1:1 iPads and laptops for students in grades 5-12 and 1:2 iPads and laptops for grades 3-4. There was an extra $1,368,119 from the funding and Board Member Janet Graham asked for those funds to go towards Conway schools projects.

Chairman of the school board, Joe DeFeo, said he hopes the projects will begin right away.

“Conway’s in need of a lot of maintenance,” added DeFeo. “I think this was long and coming and it’s a never ending issue. You have 50-something schools, you’re going to need a lot of maintenance and Conway’s got some of the older schools, not the oldest, but the older schools in the community. So I expect it to start right away. There’s no constraints on them to not start it tomorrow.”