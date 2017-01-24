$52 million in storm recovery aid secured for Marion County

WASHINGTON (WBTW) – On Tuesday, Congressman Tom Rice announced $52 million of South Carolina’s $65 million allocation in relief aid has been secured for Marion County to help recover from Hurricane Matthew damages and subsequent flooding. Other disaster declared communities in South Carolina are eligible for the remaining funds, the press release from Rice’s office said.

“The vast majority of the Seventh District suffered damages from Hurricane Matthew. The Housing and Urban Development Department has deemed Marion County as the ‘most impacted and distressed’ area of South Carolina, qualifying 80 percent of the state’s allocation to the county. During my district tours after the storm, I saw entire towns underwater– many that do not have the resources needed to fully rebuild,” said Congressman Rice. “While other areas of the district have significant needs, this funding is critical to helping Marion County residents rebuild and get their lives back to normal.”

According to the Federal Register website, the money comes from a $1.8 billion Community Development Block Grant from the federal government split between Louisiana, Texas, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. North Carolina is eligible for more than $198 million in aid with the majority of the funding being distributed to Robeson, Cumberland, Edgecombe and Wayne Counties.

More information on Marion County funding and other relief aid can be found here.