ALDI hosts hiring event for North Myrtle Beach store

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An ALDI grocery store will open in North Myrtle Beach in early March, but the company is hosting a hiring event to fill positions on Friday.

According to ALDI’s website, the discount grocery chain needs to fill a variety of positions, including store associates, shift manager, and manager trainees. The hiring event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, located at 2383 Coastal Grand Circle, across from the Coastal Grand Mall.

The website highlights expected pay for store associates is $11.35 per hour. Shift managers can expect to make $15.35 for manager hours worked, and manager trainees will start at $21.60 per hour, working roughly 45 hours a week, with a chance to earn $75,000 to $90,000 as the store manager.

Requirements for the jobs, as specified by ALDI’s, include:

Be a team player

Be able to lift 45 lbs

Must have a flexible schedule

High School Diploma or G.E.D. preferred

Be able to work in a fast paced environment

Must pass drug test as well as background check

Excellent customer service skills

New hires will have to travel to Florence until the North Myrtle Beach store opens. An exact opening date for the store has not been set.