ALDI hosts hiring event for North Myrtle Beach store

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An ALDI grocery store will open in North Myrtle Beach in early March, but the company is hosting a hiring event to fill positions on Friday.
According to ALDI’s website, the discount grocery chain needs to fill a variety of positions, including store associates, shift manager, and manager trainees. The hiring event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, located at 2383 Coastal Grand Circle, across from the Coastal Grand Mall.
The website highlights expected pay for store associates is $11.35 per hour. Shift managers can expect to make $15.35 for manager hours worked, and manager trainees will start at $21.60 per hour, working roughly 45 hours a week, with a chance to earn $75,000 to $90,000 as the store manager.
Requirements for the jobs, as specified by ALDI’s, include:
- Be a team player
- Be able to lift 45 lbs
- Must have a flexible schedule
- High School Diploma or G.E.D. preferred
- Be able to work in a fast paced environment
- Must pass drug test as well as background check
- Excellent customer service skills
New hires will have to travel to Florence until the North Myrtle Beach store opens. An exact opening date for the store has not been set.