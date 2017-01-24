City officials announce food truck festival, dates for 2nd annual Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation and the City of Myrtle Beach announced a new culinary festival and shared the dates for the second annual Seafood Festival.

The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the press release says. The free event will be located at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place between 8th and 9th Avenues North in the Oceanfront Boardwalk District.

In addition to the food trucks, there will be live entertainment, beer and wine with craft selections, kid’s activities, and arts & craft, business and non-profit vendors. The event will also accept non-mobile restaurant vendors to add to the mouth-watering atmosphere.

“Food trucks are the latest culinary craze and growing in popularity, so add that to the beautiful backdrop of our Boardwalk, and we feel this is a recipe for success that everyone downtown can benefit from,” Lauren Clever with the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation said.

The second annual Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival will grow to two days on Oct. 6-7. Success of the inaugural event led to the festival expanding its footprint to include the oceanfront lot this year, in addition to adding another day and a car show.

The seafood festival will run 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to a variety of seafood vendors, kid-friendly activities, beer & wine and live entertainment, there will be non-seafood options for those wanting something different.

“Both festivals will be free to attend, family-friendly and will spotlight how the culinary scene is growing in the Myrtle Beach area,” Clever said.

Coastal Tailgating will be hosting corn hole tournaments on Saturdays of both festivals.

Business members of the Oceanfront Merchants Association and businesses with a valid City of Myrtle Beach business license will receive discounted vendor fees, if approved. Parking will be available throughout the downtown area surrounding the festival.

Information on each festival, including vendor applications, can be found at www.MyrtleBeachFoodTruckFestival.com and www.MyrtleBeachSeafoodFestival.com. For more details and sponsorship opportunities, call Amie Lee with Palmetto Event Productions at 843.855.0527.

Information above is from a submitted press release.