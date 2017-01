CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia has named Willy Korn to serve as the Chanticleers’ wide receivers coach.

Korn went to Byrnes High School and later played at Clemson before transferring to North Greenville. He comes to Coastal after serving in a similar position under current CCU offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell at Charleston Southern for the past four seasons (2013-16).