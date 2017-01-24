Cooks for Christ to host Disaster Relief Benefit for Nichols

NICHOLS, SC – Organizations continue to reach out to the people of Nichols as they try to recover following Hurricane Matthew. The town has a population of less than 400 people. Many people are retired, some are disabled, and many residents have a limited income. Approximately 15 of the 261 homes are now occupied. All of the churches sustained damage and all of the town’s businesses were flooded.

FEMA is helping some people with a small reimbursement for furnishings. But most of the help being offered is in low interest loans. Volunteers who’ve helped with repairs says many of the people who live in Nichols are older, retired, or have little income and cannot afford to rebuild or repay a loan. Over the past months, volunteers have gone to Nichols to help with demolition of the homes, removing floors and walls and moving what is now only debris to the street for trash removal. But, there is still much work to be done.

Cooks for Christ members say, “The town and the people of Nichols can only survive with the help of caring neighbors. People who will give of their time and money to help them restore their homes and businesses are essential to their survival.”

Cooks for Christ is planning a benefit for the Town of Nichols on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the West Florence Fire Station on Pine Needles Road in Florence. Lunch will be served from 11 am to 2 pm and dinner will be served from 4 pm to 7 pm. A bake sale will be held all day. Plates are $7.00 each and lunch and dinner can be delivered for orders of 7 plates or more. To schedule a delivery, please complete a delivery form and fax or email according to instructions provided on the form. The menu consists of chicken bog, green beans, slaw and bread.

All donations should be made payable to: Town of Nichols – Disaster Relief Fund . For additional information, please contact Deborah Hammond @ (843) 992.9835, Teresa Godwin @ (843) 687.9137 or Beverly McKee @ (843) 229.0348.