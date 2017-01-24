Dr. Kandace Bethea named Superintendent for Marion County School District

MARION, SC – In a special called meeting of the Marion County School District Board of Education, Dr. Kandace Bethea, Interim Superintendent was named Superintendent of the Marion County School District. A press release states Bethea has 20 years of experience as a public-school educator in South Carolina. Her career began as an elementary teacher in Lexington School District Two. During her tenure in education, she has served as a school administrator in Sumter, Richland and Marion Counties. Officials also say, Dr. Bethea brings district leadership capacity through her role of serving as Director of Curriculum and Instruction of Marion School District One and as the Deputy Superintendent for the newly consolidated Marion County School District, moving on to being named Interim Superintendent in June 2016.

Bethea stated, “I am honored and grateful that the Marion County Board of Education has entrusted me to lead our district. I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with such a dedicated and knowledgeable team of educators, outstanding students and a supportive group of parents and community members.”

Marion County School Board Chair, Cynthia Legette stated in her address to the public, “Dr. Bethea possesses the strong and effective leadership that will move the District in a direction that will bring success to all students.”

The release states Dr. Bethea’s educational vision is to create a school system which promotes quality teaching overlapped with rigorous and engaging learning experiences that will prepare all students to lead rich and productive futures regardless of pathways.