Florence investigators capture suspect in Olanta manhunt

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested one suspect after a manhunt in the Olanta area Monday.

Tyis McSween Rose, 33, of Olanta, was arrested Monday and charged with domestic violence, second degree.

Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says investigators were called to a home on West Hampton Street in reference to an assault. By the time deputies arrived at the scene, Rose had fled and a manhunt was launched. The search ended Monday when investigators received information that he had fled the area and was likely out of the county.

According to Nunn, Rose was arrested at approximately 6 p.m. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing before a Florence County Magistrate.