Former Conway High student charged with disturbing schools after fight earlier this month

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Online booking records show a 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with disturbing schools after an incident at Conway High School.

According to the J Reuben Long Detention Center website, Akeem Dorrell Sherman was arrested Monday at 1:41 a.m. and released Monday at 11:14 a.m. on a $2,000 bond.

The report from police says Conway officers responded to the high school located on Church Street at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 10 after receiving reports that a fight was about to occur near the bus lot.

In the reports, officers say they watched a current student wearing a red and white shirt walk towards two other males, exchange a few words, then square up and “prepare to engage in a physical altercation”. When the police officer approached the males and yell, the two men ran towards the student parking lot.

The student in the red and white shirt was taken for questioning and told officials the two came to the high school to confront him about something that happened off campus. Over the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the two males were former students. The report says warrants were drawn up for the arrest of those former students.

Sherman was taken into custody this week when officers were out on an unrelated call on Powell Street.