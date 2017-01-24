Horry County School Board wants to waive remaining make up days from Hurricane Matthew

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County School Board hopes students and teachers will not have to make up the remaining days after Hurricane Matthew closed the schools for over a week.

“We’re going to ask for all the days we can to be forgiven,” said Horry County School Board Chairman, Joe DeFeo.

Most schools in Horry County were closed for seven days after Hurricane Matthew and Green Sea-Floys schools were closed for eight days.

The board has the ability to waive three days missed but only after three days have been made up. After those six days, the board has to get permission from the state.

Horry County students had make-up days on November 23rd, January 2nd and January 13th. The board will now need to seek a waiver from the State Board of Education to waive the remaining days.

“You don’t want to demean the days in school,” said DeFeo. “But let’s be honest about it, you miss five days of school, it’s not a problem for 99% of the students.”

The board has not made any official decision on these days, but DeFeo said he fully expects the waivers to pass.