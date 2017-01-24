Fire reported on Racepath Street in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach firefighters are on the scene of a fire on Racepath Street.

According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the fire began around 2:30 p.m. when someone was burning debris behind the mobile home. No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

A tweet from Myrtle Beach Fire says the first engine on the scene was reporting the home was well involved.

Evans says Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue had the fire under control within 15 to 20 minutes.

News13 crews on the scene confirm police have closed Racepath Street.