Fire reported on Racepath Street in Myrtle Beach

By Published: Updated:
fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach firefighters are on the scene of a fire on Racepath Street.

According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the fire began around 2:30 p.m. when someone was burning debris behind the mobile home. No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

A tweet from Myrtle Beach Fire says the first engine on the scene was reporting the home was well involved.

Evans says Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue had the fire under control within 15 to 20 minutes.

News13 crews on the scene confirm police have closed Racepath Street.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s