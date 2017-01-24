Late night fire leaves 4 families homeless in Darlington

Published:
Firefighters battle apartment fire at Brockington Heights Apartments Monday night. Courtesy: Curtis Graham (WBTW)
Firefighters battle apartment fire at Brockington Heights Apartments Monday night. Courtesy: Curtis Graham (WBTW)

Darlington, S.C. (WBTW) – Firefighters from Darlington battled at apartment fire at Brockington Heights Apartments Monday night.

Darlington Fire Chief Pat Cavanaugh tells News13 they received the call around 10:30. He said the fire began in a bottom floor apartment and then quickly spread to an upstairs apartment.

Chief Cavanaugh says the person in the bottom apartment told them they were cooking and saw heavy smoke coming from the bedroom. They called 911 and were able to make it out of the apartment safely. Chief Cavanaugh says residents in two other apartments are also displaced due to smoke. Red Cross is assisting those 4 families.

Arson investigators are on scene, but Chief Cavanaugh says the fire does not seem suspicious.

 

 

 

