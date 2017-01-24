Man requires ‘extensive surgery’ after brutal Timmonsville beating

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Three people were booked into the Darlington County Detention Center after beating a man severely, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office says deputies were called to Hibiscus Road in Timmonsville on Jan. 14 to handle an assault report. Deputies found the victim, a former boyfriend of one of his attackers, suffering from serious injuries. The victim was beaten and kicked, requiring extensive surgery as a result of the brutal attack, adds Lt. Kilgo.

Lt. Kilgo says Special Victims Unit investigators arrested Shaunese Chanese Bell, of Lamar, Stanley Cornelius El Amin, Jr., and Shanea Shaurice Bell, both of Florence, without incident on Tuesday.The three attackers are now charged with assault and battery by mob second degree.