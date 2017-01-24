McLeod Seacoast hosts Go Red event

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC – McLeod Seacoast is offering a free healthy heart breakfast and seminar at McLeod Seacoast in honor of American Heart Association National “Go Red for Women” Day. The program will feature Cardiologist, William Jackson, MD, of McLeod Cardiology Associates, who will discuss heart health, risks for developing heart disease, and preventive measures that can be taken to maintain a healthy heart.

The event is scheduled for Friday, February 3, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in the Auxiliary Room, Suite 265 at McLeod Seacoast. Heart disease is the number one killer of women. Many women die each year because they are unaware of the signs and symptoms of heart disease. Join us to find out how lives can be saved.

For more information or to register for this event, please call (843) 777-2005. Guests are encouraged to dress in red. Registration is required and space is limited.