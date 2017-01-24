Miracle pup healing with foster family after being thrown from car

SPARTANBURG, SC – “Alyce” the puppy is still healing after being thrown from a moving car on I-85 in Spartanburg County.

She is with a foster family who plans to adopt her, according to Greenville County Animal Care.

Alyce had surgery to put a pin in her fractured leg.

Her foster family says she is doing well and is happy.

They say people can still donate to her fund to help pay for her surgery.

Greenville County Animal Care is paying for her medical expenses with an off-site vet.

Tracy Carr is accused of throwing the puppy out of a car window.

Relatives were driving Carr home after her release from the Georgia Department of Corrections when Carr’s sister said the puppy was dumped from the car onto northbound Interstate 85 near mile marker 77.

Carr’s sister asked her to keep the puppy in the backseat after it tried climbing to the front of the vehicle, the report states. Carr’s sister told a sheriff’s deputy that moments later she heard a window roll down and a thud and saw Carr pull her arms back into the vehicle. The puppy was no longer in the vehicle. Carr sat in the backseat as if nothing happened, the report states.

Carr claimed the window accidentally rolled down and the dog jumped out while they were driving before stating she “hoped the dog’s head exploded on the ground so that it died without feeling pain,” according to the report. But the puppy was still alive.

Carr has been charged with ill treatment of animals.