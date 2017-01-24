Myrtle Beach makes amendment to parking regulations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach is working towards a better relationship with Horry County leaders through a compromise in parking spaces.

Myrtle Beach City Council expanded parking for non-city residents living in Horry County. The change will allow those people to avoid parking meters in most commercial areas by the beach, as long as they have the proper decal.

Prior to the change, county residents could buy a permit for $100 for access to park in two lots. Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pederson says few permits were sold, so city leaders recognized the need to better the arrangement.

As of today, that same $100 permit now allows non-city residents to park in any city owned lot in commercial areas, including 21st Avenue North to 6th Avenue South, and at the northern end of the city form 69th to 77th Avenue North.

Myrtle Beach Councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat says the change isn’t just about convenience, it’s a show of goodwill and the desire to work more cohesively with Horry County leaders.

“Through the years, this council in particular has tried to strengthen our relationship with Horry County and county government, so this is just one way of trying to say ‘ok, we hear you’ and is there a way we can make some concessions to your residents without negatively impacting ours,” explains Jeffcoat.

The new parking changes will also be a plus for businesses in Myrtle Beach.

“It would be more positive for the businesses in the area if the people from the county end up parking in the business districts and then they’re going to end up buying their sodas or whatever it is they need to go to the beach,” predicts Jeffcoat.

While some county residents may be wary of the $100 price tag for the permit, Jeffcoat says it’s a fair price.

“Now my little Toyota Prius, I pay a $100 a year in city taxes just on that car, so it’s not like we’re trying to gouge or trying to make it equitable,” says Jeffcoat.

Parking meters or pay stations will also now be available at all paid parking spaces, so no spots will require the pay by phone method.