Myrtle Beach to build library, children’s museum in Superblock

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach plans to build a new library and children’s museum in the Nance Plaza area.

In an announcement Tuesday at Nance Plaza, positioned between 9th Avenue North and Hwy 17 Business, city leaders confirmed that Superblock property owners “voluntarily gave up their property” for the project.

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes explained the city has a line of credit to be used for the community-centered project, and that the “city is ready to make an investment in the Superblock.”

The City of Myrtle Beach, the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation and others hosted the news conference revealing the details about the new sight for the Chapin Memorial Library and The Children’s Museum of South Carolina.

Mayor Rhodes presented plans for the buildings themselves, landscaping, and the surroundings.

News13’s Taylor Herlong is at the announcement, and will have more details as they are released by city officials this evening on News13 at 5 and 6.

