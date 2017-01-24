Roads blocked as hundreds of NC State fans celebrate win over Duke

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police blocked off Hillsborough Street in Raleigh Monday night after N.C. State fans flooded the area to celebrate a historic win over Duke.

Earlier Monday night, the unranked Wolfpack beat 17th-ranked Duke 84-82 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, which was the first win for the Wolfpack at Duke since 1995.

Police shut down the road just after 10 p.m. as hundreds of students came out to celebrate near Pullen Road. Police said that about 1,000 people were on the scene.

A photo Tweeted by N.C. State showed a large crowd around the Bell Tower. Some fans started small bonfires in the area, according to photos from the scene.

Around 10:30 p.m. police said a large number of fans walked down Pullen Road to an area where the basketball team’s bus arrived from Durham.