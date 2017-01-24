SC woman says she shot, killed man trying to enter home

ANDERSON, SC — Sheriff’s deputies continue their investigation into a deadly shooting in which a woman claims she killed a man during a break-in in self defense.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting around 7:50 p.m. Saturday at 824 Hamlin Road.

Officers found a man lying on the ground outside of a home. Women told deputies that the man was trying to break in when he was shot, according to an incident report.

Debra Sheridan told officers she was entering her home when she heard a sound near a shed. She went inside her home and got a gun before coming outside and firing two warning shots in the air.

The woman said she saw a man come from behind the shed area and shot in his direction, according to the report. She told deputies the man who was shot had done work for her in the past and previously lived there until he was told to get out four days before the shooting for allegedly stealing from the woman, according to the report.

Sheriff Chad McBride said the man shot and killed is Jerry Sanders Jr.

Sheriff McBride plans to talk to a prosecutor Tuesday to determine if the shooting was justified. He said investigators are trying to figure out the relationship between Sanders and the woman who shot him, as well as results of the autopsy report.

Deputy Coroner Don McCown says the autopsy shows Jerry Sanders Jr., 37, died from a single gun shot wound to the back.

The woman has not been charged in the shooting as of Monday morning. But she could face other charges.

The Anderson County Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons said an arrest warrant was issued for a probation violation since Sheridan allegedly had a gun. She will be able to post bond if she has the means. A judge will decide in the next week if she will go back to jail for violating probation or if she will face a lesser charge. Sheriden turned herself in Monday afternoon for the probation violation charge. She was previously convicted for drug and animal mistreatment charges in 2015.

A sign on Sheridans property reads “Property patrolled by a crazy b**** with dogs, weapons and a backhoe. Anyone found here at night will not be found again.” It’s the same property where deputies seized dozens of animals from the Golden S Resuce owner in 2014 and 2015 for animal mistreatment.