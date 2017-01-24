Senate committe approves Haley as UN ambassador

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Foreign Relations Committee votes overwhelmingly to approve Nikki Haley as US ambassador to the United Nations.

The vote advances to the full Senate.

Haley appeared before the committee last Wednesday for nearly three-and-a-half hours.

If confirmed, Haley will resign as South Carolina’s governor with two years remaining in her term. Under the state constitution, her resignation would immediately make Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster the state’s 91st governor.

Haley said goodbye to South Carolinians in her State of the State address earlier this month and called the governor’s job “the greatest honor of my life.”

McMaster was the nation’s first statewide officeholder to back Trump.

