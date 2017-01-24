Stormtracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Sunshine and warm temperatures return for the next few days. High pressure will move in today, quickly clearing skies this morning and keeping it sunny through the afternoon. It will be breezy today, and temperatures will warm into the mid 60s. Warmer weather will return on Wednesday with temperatures back into the 70s, but it will not last. A strong cold front will move through on Thursday with a few showers, then temperatures turning sharply colder. Some spots will fall into the 30s Thursday night. While it will be much colder, temperatures will actually be back to normal for this time of year. Since it has been much warmer than normal for the past two week, this will be a bit of a shock. The cooler weather will last through the weekend and into next week with daytime highs in the 50s, and night time lows in the 30s.

Today, mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs 66 inland, 64 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows 40-42 inland, 45-46 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.