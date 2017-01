FLORENCE COUNTY (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal crash that happened Tuesday in Florence County.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, two people died on scene.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the collision occurred at 4:24 p.m., at 1939 N. Jones Road off U.S. 301 in Olanta.

