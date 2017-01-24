Williamsburg County store sells area’s first $1 million lottery ticket

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — A $1 million lottery win is big news in the small town of Greeleyville.

The winner, who asked not to be identified, cashed in the $1 million winning scratch-off yesterday. The Black Ice Millions ticket was purchased from the 263 Money Saver on US Hwy. 521, one of only two convenience stores in Greeleyville.

“It’s hard to believe I won,” the winner said. “It’s a great feeling.”

The new millionaire was appreciative to have overcome the 1 in 1.6 million odds to claim the next to last top prize in the $10 Black Ice Millions game.

And 263 Money Saver won as well, the retailer received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Players can continue to enter non-winning Black Ice Millions tickets into a final drawing to award an additional $1 million prize. The draw date has yet to be announced, for updates and details visit sceducationlottery.com.

Since the start of the Lottery in 2002, more than 1.5 million college scholarships and grants have been awarded to South Carolina’s students. In all, more than $4.4 BILLION has been transferred to support educational programs in the Palmetto State.