1 killed after car collides with empty log truck in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a car hit an empty log truck on Highway 52 in Kingstree Wednesday morning.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 6:40 a.m. in the area between Cades Crossroads and McCutchen Road.

Corporal Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol says the crash occurred when an unloaded log truck backed out of a private drive on to Highway 52 and collided with a Honda Accord traveling south on the highway.

Collins confirms the driver of the Accord died as a result of the crash. The Williamsburg County coroner has not yet released the name of the man killed.

The driver of the log truck was charged with driving under suspension, Collins says. The SC Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident and says other charges may be pending.