2 arrested for shooting driver multiple times on Darlington Street

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says they have taken two people into custody in reference to a shooting that happened on Darlington Street on Jan 17.

According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Shyheim Taleke Smith, 22, and Gerry Famic Humbert, 20, were arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder.

Investigators say the two allegedly pulled up beside the victim’s car and shot the victim with a 9 mm handgun. Nunn says the victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Smith and Humbert are currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing.