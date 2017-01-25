2 charged with attempted murder after shooting at car in Sumter County

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Sumter County deputies say two people were arrested Tuesday after they allegedly shot at a person and struck a car Saturday in Gable.

Deputies says warrants were issued Monday for 18-year-old Trequane Major and 27-year-old Michael Rayvon Epps, both of  Lynchburg.

The release from Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says the two were charged with attempted murder.

According to warrants, Major was driving and followed the victim from Highway 53 to the 7800 block of Myrtle Beach Highway where Epps shot a the victim, hitting the driver’s side of the car.

 

