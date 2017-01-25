Cooking demonstration at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm

CONWAY, SC – Experience life on the “one horse farm” in Horry County from 1900-1955 at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm. On Thursday, February 2nd, staff will show how chicken and rice was prepared outside, over an open fire. Often done in the forest in the winter for lunch when a farm family would work all day sawing fire wood, this would be a simple chicken bog without extra ingredients. The young chicken cooked fast and had a simple flavor and it was easy to take the necessary utensils and ingredients in a wagon to the forest to make a complete one-pot meal.

Observers will learn about building a fire outdoors for cooking, the advantages of cooking with a cast iron pot, including cleaning and the ability to heat food evenly. This free demonstration will take place from 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

The L. W. Paul Living History Farm is open Tuesday-Saturday 9 AM-4 PM and teaches the history of the Horry County farm family from 1900-1955. The farm is free and open to the public and is located at the corner of Hwy 701 North and Harris Short Cut Road in Conway, SC. For more information, contact the L. W. Paul Living History Farm at 843-365-3596 or email hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. For a full list of programs and events at the Horry County Museum and L.W. Paul Living History Farm, visit our website at www.horrycountymuseum.org.

-This is from a Press Release.