3 hospitalized after 2 overnight shootings in Dillon County

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to investigate two separate shootings overnight. Investigators say the two shootings are not believed to be related.

The press release from Captain Cliff Arnette with Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says the first call came in at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday night when a female was shot outside her home on Kentyre Road in Hamer. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Arnette says.

Arnette confirms the second call came in around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Reflexxions Club on Highway 401.

On arrival, deputies learned one man and one woman had been shot and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. So far, deputies have not made any arrests and no motive has been established, the release says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.

