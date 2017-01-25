Duke Energy helps Pee Dee students get hands-on learning at Kalmia Gardens

HARTSVILLE, SC – A $5,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will enable 1,000 Pee Dee area schoolchildren to have a firsthand experience with environmental education at Kalmia Gardens of Coker College.

The goal of the program is to give K-12 grade level students in the Pee Dee region a hands-on experience that will lead to an understanding of watersheds, water quality and the factors that affect them.

“Often we find schools aren’t able to take this type of field trip for financial reasons,” said Mindy Taylor, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy. “Funding for this project will cover all expenses for the schools to travel to Kalmia Gardens and have a fulfilling standards-based environmental learning.”

“The staff and the Kalmia Gardens Board of Directors are all very excited to be able to provide this educational opportunity to local area schools who may otherwise not be able to afford the cost of such an experience,” Dan Hill Assistant Director of Kalmia Gardens.

-This is from a Press Release.