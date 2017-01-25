Florence Civic Center’s ice skating season a success and helps local children

FLORENCE, SC – The Florence Civic Center announced Wednesday the 2016-2017 ice skating season was a big success. Expecting a high demand, the venue increased to more than 70 two-hour sessions for public ice skating/

The ice rink at the Civic Center hosted nearly 12,000 skaters over the season, which ended on January 2nd to prepare for various arena events. “We had sold-out every session but two in 2015, so we had a feeling the public would respond well. And wow they certainly did, 2016 was a major success,” said Nick Hooker, Director of Marketing for SMG Florence Civic Center. “We had guests from Myrtle Beach, Columbia, Pageland, and all over. I chatted with a couple who drove from Wilmington, NC to ice skate for the first time,” Hooker continues.

As part of an ongoing community support initiative, the venue announced a portion of proceeds from public skate admissions would go towards assisting the SNAC program. SNAC, short for Shelter and Nutrition for All Children, is a non-profit organization working to decrease the number of homeless, indigent and hungry children in Florence. This year the venue was able to raise and donate over $11,800 to aid the program. “Our community and its residents are vital to our success. It’s critical to us that the venue works closely with organizations throughout the Pee Dee and assists whenever feasible,” said Nick Hooker.

The Florence Civic Center has confirmed the ice rink will be back in 2017 for another year. Public ice skating sessions are slated to open in December 2017 with sessions throughout the month and into January 2018. Ice skate dates are expected to be announced later this fall.