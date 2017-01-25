GSSM Delivers ENGAGE Saturday Program to Students in Darlington County

By Published:

HARTSVILLE, SC – This March, the Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics will deliver its ENGAGE Saturday program to middle schoolers in Darlington County.

For three Saturdays, March 4, 11 and 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 6-8th graders will have the opportunity to experience project-based coding and 3-D printing first hand on GSSM’s campus, 401 Railroad Avenue, Hartsville, SC 29550. The Saturday ENGAGE program will culminate with a showcase for families, partner schools and community members.

Due to the generosity of Verizon, ENGAGE will be offered at no charge to students from Darlington, Lamar and Society Hill middle schools.

Students will be enrolled on a first-come, first-served basis. Apply online at: http://www.scgssm.org/engage-hartsville.

 

