Hartsville High School’s Watkins named 2017 SCMEA Outstanding Young Music Educator

DARLINGTON, SC – The South Carolina Music Educators Association (SCMEA) named Cameron Watkins, Hartsville High School’s band director, the 2017 Outstanding Young Music Educator for the state. The SCMEA will honor Watkins on Feb. 3 during the General Session of the SCMEA Professional Development Conference in Columbia.

Hartsville High School Principal Dr. Charlie Burry heaped praise on Watkins’ success in leading the band and fostering relationships with students. “Mr. Cameron Watkins is an exceptional band director,” Burry said. “He directs a very well-organized and highly structured program, one that requires much of his students. He is able to extract this kind of commitment from his students because they know that he cares for them as more than musicians or pieces in this year’s show. Our band program represents our school and community in an exemplary manner throughout the southeast United States. We are proud to have the 2017 SCMEA Outstanding Young Music Educator as a member of our Red Fox family.”