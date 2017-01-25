Lyft launches in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Lyft, the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S., is launching in 40 cities across the country Thursday, including Myrtle Beach.

Beginning Thursday at noon, passengers will be able to request a safe, affordable ride with the download of an app.

Tomorrow’s launch is the first wave of launches sweeping the country as Lyft expands to over 100 new cities throughout 2017. Lyft currently covers 55 percent of the U.S. population, and by the end of this year, Lyft will service nearly three-quarters of the country.

To celebrate the launch, new passengers will be able to use the code LYFTLOVE17 to receive $5 off their first Lyft ride anywhere, the company says.

More than 315,000 drivers make their own flexible schedules and earn either a primary or supplemental income with Lyft. As the only rideshare platform to allow tips, Lyft drivers have received more than $150 million in tips. Interested drivers can view the “Drive with Lyft” page to learn more about joining the Lyft community.

“At Lyft, we are committed to offering our communities the best possible transportation,” said Jaime Raczka, Head of Early Stage Markets and Expansion. “That’s why we’re excited about the explosive growth coming in 2017, allowing even more passengers to experience all that Lyft stands for: a friendly, affordable ride people can rely on.”

