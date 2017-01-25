Marion police arrest suspect accused of robbing, shooting man in the arm

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion police say they have arrested a man after he robbed and shot someone in the arm this past weekend.

According to Chief Dewayne Tennie of the Marion Police Department, Joseph Demain Isreal of Marion was arrested Wednesday.

Police say on Jan, 21, Isreal got in a car with the victims, who were giving him a ride home. Once the car stopped, Isreal pulled out a gun, took the victim’s wallet, shot him in the arm and ran away.

Isreal was charged with armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm, discharging a firearm in the city limits, assault and battery second degree, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Tennis says the victim was treated at the hospital and later released.

“This incident could have easily resulted in something much worse than it did, luckily the victim was only struck in the arm. Safety and security is of the utmost importance to the citizens of Marion and we, as a Police Department, strive to ensure they are safe and secure,” Tennie said in the press release.