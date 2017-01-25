Marion police search for FTC fraud suspect

Walmart Marion County
Walmart Marion County x
Latest Galleries
-
CNB Robbery Suspect
-
Myrtle Beach police arrest twelve people in connection with prostitution
-
Fire destroys North Myrtle Beach home
-
Hartsville Police want to question men in connection to WalMart theft
-
Bay Road Crash
-
Florence Market
-
Read to Succeed
-
Credit Card Fraud
-
Horry County Stolen Trailer
-
Deadly Dillon County House Fire
MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion police are asking for help identifying a man officers say is connected to a FTC fraud case.
Lt. Tony Flowers with the Marion Police Department says the man in the photos above used Visa prepaid cards at the Walmart in Marion on Dec. 13. and is also a person of interest for similar incidents in the area.
He is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” – 6′ tall with a grey goatee. He was also driving a newer model blue car.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Marion Police Department.