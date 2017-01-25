Marion police search for FTC fraud suspect

By Published:
walmart1

Walmart Marion County

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion police are asking for help identifying a man officers say is connected to a FTC fraud case.

Lt. Tony Flowers with the Marion Police Department says the man in the photos above used Visa prepaid cards at the Walmart in Marion on Dec. 13. and is also a person of interest for similar incidents in the area.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” – 6′ tall with a grey goatee.  He was also driving a newer model blue car.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Marion Police Department.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s