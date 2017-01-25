Marion police search for FTC fraud suspect

Walmart Marion County View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion police are asking for help identifying a man officers say is connected to a FTC fraud case.

Lt. Tony Flowers with the Marion Police Department says the man in the photos above used Visa prepaid cards at the Walmart in Marion on Dec. 13. and is also a person of interest for similar incidents in the area.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” – 6′ tall with a grey goatee. He was also driving a newer model blue car.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Marion Police Department.