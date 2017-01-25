McLeod Regional Medical Center ranked in top 5% of hospitals for clinical outcomes

FLORENCE, SC – On Wednesday, McLeod Regional Medical Center announced it has received the Healthgrades 2017 Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence. The distinction recognizes McLeod Regional Medical Center as one of the Top 5 percent of more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide for its clinical performance as measured by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

The 258 recipients of the Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence stand out among the rest for overall clinical excellence across the broad spectrum of care. During the 2017 study period (2013 – 2015), these hospitals showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients in the Medicare population across at least 21 of 32 of the most common inpatient conditions and procedures – as measured by objective clinical outcomes performance data.

“Consumers are doing their research when it comes to selecting the hospital where they receive their care, and high-marks in quality are a valuable differentiator that can set organizations apart,” said Brad Bowman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “We commend hospitals that have achieved Healthgrades 2017 Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence for demonstrating an unwavering commitment to high quality care for their patients.”

“I am extremely proud of the medical staff and the medical center for this accomplishment,” said Dale Lusk, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Services. “This recognition is evidence of the endless work that takes place every day to create a culture of quality and safety for our patients.”

McLeod physicians, staff and teams received 24 other top honors in 2016 from Healthgrades for Cardiac Care, Coronary Intervention, Vascular Surgery, General Surgery, Treatment of Heart Attack and Heart Failure, Coronary Interventional Procedures, Repair of Abdominal Aorta, Carotid Surgery, Treatment of Stroke, Total Knee Replacement, Esophageal/Stomach Surgeries, Treatment of Bowel Obstruction, Treatment of Respiratory Failure, and Treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Information above is from a submitted press release