NextPhaseFlorence starts tree stump removal

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City Of Florence #NextPhaseFlorence Hurricane Matthew clean- up effort will begin tree stump removal Wednesday.

A monitoring service through FEMA has identified about 200 stumps in the city, 40 are partially in the ground.

The stumps that are out of the ground will be picked up first. Then the stumps that are partially in the ground will be removed.

If the stumps are in the ground, contractors will only remove the stumps with the city right- of way or 10 feet from the curbside.

Chuck Pope, City of Florence Public Works Director says removing the stumps will make the city look better and keep people safe while walking on the streets.

Pope explains, “Now they have to walk around stumps. Or out into someone else’s yard to get around them. We’re looking forward to the city removing those and getting back our city back to the way it was pre Hurricane Matthew.”

One city resident News13 spoke with says the city removing stumps from his yard will save him a lot of money.

Chris Raley said, “It’ll probably run several hundred dollars maybe closer to one thousand dollars to remove a stump that size removed.

“I’m just tickled for them to come and pick this stuff up and get it carted off,” Raley adds.

FEMA will reimburse the city more than 2 million dollars for all storm removal including the tree stumps.

The city has completed two passes of storm debris collection of trees, limbs or shrubs. The third pass for storm debris pickup will begin Monday January 30th. It will take about three weeks.

If city residents have concerns regarding contractor debris removal, please contact the city administration office at 843-665-3113.