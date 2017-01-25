Police found blood, gloves in apartment of dead NC veteran

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police found two pools of blood, apparent drag marks and a pair of gloves when the entered the home of a veteran who was recently killed, according to court documents.

Police revealed that information in an affidavit included in their application for a search warrant for the dead man’s apartment.

Gerald “Jerry” Gillespie, 86, a decorated U.S. Army veteran was found dead in his apartment by his daughter, and police then entered his apartment and made the discoveries, according to the statement.

Police haven’t said much about Gillespie’s death but are investigating it as a homicide.