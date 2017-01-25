South Strand widening projects delayed by weather events and utility lines

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The aftermath of historic floods and Hurricane Matthew are still impacting the Grand Strand. SCDOT says some major road construction projects were delayed because of the storms.

That includes the Glenn’s Bay widening and interchange project, which was originally scheduled to be complete by the winter of this year; but has been pushed back until the spring of 2018.

“There’s a lot of traffic and it gets backed up past my house and it’s hard for me to get out of my driveway,” said Debra Edwards, whose home on Glenn’s Bay Road is right in the middle of the construction.

“They’ve taken half of my front yard to put the lines in and sometimes it’s unbearable when they work at night and they’re really loud,” said Edwards.

The widening project will remain a constant presence for Edwards longer than expected because of delays associated with the back-to-back October weather events.

“That has pushed Glenn’s Bay back the most as far as our time line to complete that and we are a bit off too for (Widening Highway) 707 and then (Extending Highway) 31,” said Horry County Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

Bourcier says there have been also utility work delays on the Glenn’s Bay and Highway 707 widening projects as miles of underground water, power and fiber lines have to be moved.

“The utility work was huge and it was a big endeavor and it did also contribute to delays in both of those projects,” said Bourcier.

The delays should not impact costs and the road projects remain on budget according to Bourcier, “if we do happen to go over a little bit, we still have a little bit of revenue left over in the Ride II budget for those projects.”

Bourcier also acknowledged the impact delays have on people in the area, “you have two really big, multi-million dollar projects going on the South Strand, so it is quite a headache for those residents and business owners on the South end but I think the projects will definitely be worth the wait.”

Edwards says she is hopeful her home will increase in value once the work is complete, but until then, “you just have to live with it. I just hope they don’t push it back again.”