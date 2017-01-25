String of armed robberies “may present a threat to the Hispanic community,” police say

Related Coverage Dog team called in to search for Socastee robbery suspects

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say they are investigating multiple armed robberies that could present a threat to the Socastee and Myrtle Beach community.

In a press release, Lt. Raul Denis with Horry County police says police responded to two incidents Tuesday night in which Hispanic victims were targeted.

Police are still investigating the armed robbery that happened Monday night around 7:30 p.m. when two masked men robbed the El Super Mini Super Market on Socastee Boulevard and the customers inside the store.

Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m., two masked men robbed several men standing outside a home on Ranchette Circle. Around 9 p.m., two masked men robbed a Hispanic family as they parked their car at a home on Emory Road, Denis says.

“While no one has been injured in these robberies, these men are considered armed and dangerous and we wish to alert everyone in the area, but especially the Hispanic community, that they should remain alert, exercise caution, and report anyone or anything suspicious,” Denis said in the release.

Police say the men could be traveling in a black or dark-color extended-cab Dodge Ram driven by a third person. The robbers are described as two black males, one about 5 ft. 10 in. to 6 ft. tall and the other shorter at around 5 ft. 6 in. tall. Victims report the men were similarly dressed in black hooded sweatshirts and wore bandannas over their faces. One of them was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tip Line at 843-915-8477 (915-TIPS).