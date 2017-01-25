Stormtracker13 Wednesday Forecast

One more sunny, warm day before changes arrive on Thursday. High pressure will stay in control of our weather today, bringing another sunny day. It will be even warmer than it was yesterday with high temperatures in the 70s. A cold front will move through on Thursday with a few showers. It will still be pretty warm on Thursday with high temperatures in the 60s, but temperatures will fall late in the day, and it will get cold Thursday night. The cold weather will last through the weekend and into next week with high temperatures in the 50s, and night time lows in the 30s.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 72-74 inland, 70 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 53-54 inland, 56-57 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with a few showers. Highs 64-68.