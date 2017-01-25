Youth baseball, softball programs will continue in Surfside Beach but more discussion is needed

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Over a hundred people showed up to Tuesday’s Surfside Beach Town Council meeting to find out the future of youth baseball and softball teams as well as Huckabee Park.

“We want to know a commitment from the town that Huckabee is going to be there,” said President of the Surfside Beach Youth Sports Association, Will Rabon. “What definitely concerns us is what appears to be the research going into alternate uses for Huckabee and possible sale of Huckabee.”

Several coaches, parents and even children came to the podium to voice their concerns.

“This is about more than just baseball,” said Jenna Lander, whose son plays baseball at Huckabee Park. “My son and all the kids don’t all just play baseball and softball. Every game has started with prayer, some with the practices. It’s not just about winning and losing, we teach about being a good sport.” Lander began to cry and walked away from the podium.

However, not everyone at the meeting was in favor of keeping the park and the youth sports programs.

“Council has two responsibilities: take care of the town and take care of its residents,” said Surfside Beach resident, Carol Cook. “With only 8.25% of the kids who play on those teams actually Surfside residents, I feel the town would be better served if the teams used the fields out on Scipio Lane.”

Erin Freeman, a parent who does not live in Surfside Beach, said while she lives outside of the town, she works in Surfside Beach.

“My youngest son goes to daycare in Surfside Beach. I buy lunch every day in Surfside,” she said as she stood in front of town council. “If this park gets taken away, I will refuse to do any of that. I will move my son’s daycare. I will be more than happy to bring my lunch to work because that is wrong to take something from a child.”

The meeting went on for over three hours and in the end council decided to let the season continue this year. However, there will be a discussion between members of the youth sports association and town officials to come up with ways to compromise.